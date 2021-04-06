Capitol Update: April 6, 2021

SOCIAL MEDIA CRACKDOWN ON AGENDA: The Senate Governmental Oversight and Accountability Committee will take up a bill (SPB 7072) designed to crack down on social-media companies that block users from their platforms, a priority of Gov. Ron DeSantis. The bill, in part, would bar social-media companies from removing political candidates from the companies’ platforms. Companies that violate the prohibition could face fines of $100,000 a day for statewide candidates and $10,000 a day for other candidates, under the bill. The proposal also would require social-media companies to publish standards about issues such as blocking users and apply the standards consistently. DeSantis and other Republican leaders have made the issue a priority after decisions by Twitter and Facebook to block former President Donald Trump from their platforms in January after Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol to try to prevent certification of President Joe Biden’s election victory. (4 p.m., 37 Senate Office Building, the Capitol.)