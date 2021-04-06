Capitol Update: April 6, 2021

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (News Service of Florida) - Here’s what’s on the agenda today in Tallahassee:
TRANSGENDER ATHLETES AT ISSUE: The House Education & Employment Committee will take up a bill (HB 1475), filed by Rep. Kaylee Tuck, R-Lake Placid, that seeks to prevent transgender females from participating in girls’ or women’s high-school and college athletics. (9 a.m., Morris Hall, House Office Building, the Capitol.)
ALIMONY REVAMP UP IN HOUSE: The House Judiciary Committee will take up a bill (HB 1559), filed by Rep. Anthony Rodriguez, R-Miami, and Rep. Alex Andrade, R-Pensacola, that would revamp the state’s alimony laws, including eliminating what is known as permanent alimony. (9 a.m., 404 House Office Building, the Capitol.)
FOREIGN INFLUENCE TARGETED: The House State Affairs Committee will take up a bill (HB 7017), filed by Rep. Erin Grall, R-Vero Beach, that would take a series of steps aimed at curbing foreign influence in Florida colleges and universities and other agencies. (9 a.m., 212 Knott Building, the Capitol.)
MARIJUANA LEGALIZATION DISCUSSED: Sen. Randolph Bracy, D-Ocoee, and Rep. Anika Omphroy, D-Lauderdale Lakes, will hold a news conference about marijuana legalization, (9 a.m., fourth floor, the Capitol.)
ELECTIONS BILLS DEBATED: The Senate Rules Committee will take up about 30 bills, including controversial proposals about elections laws. One of the measures (SB 90), sponsored by Ethics and Elections Chairman Dennis Baxley, R-Ocala, would add a series of restrictions to voting by mail. The other measure (SB 1890), sponsored by Sen. Ray Rodrigues, R-Estero, would place a $3,000 cap on contributions to political committees trying to put proposed constitutional amendments on the ballot. (9:30 a.m., 412 Knott Building, the Capitol.)
SEXUAL ASSAULT KITS DISCUSSED: Rep. Emily Slosberg, D-Boca Raton, and Rep. Scott Plakon, R-Longwood, will hold an online news conference to discuss legislation (HB 673) that would require the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to develop a system for tracking sexual-assault evidence kits. (Noon. https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83995008255?pwd=UmlOVDA1b203MlZpSUdWdlBPVEdIZz09)
‘RIGHT TO FARM’ BILL AT ISSUE: Rep. Omari Hardy, D-West Palm Beach, and Rep. Anna Eskamani, D-Orlando, will hold a news conference to discuss a proposal to expand the state’s “Right to Farm” law, which shields farmers from lawsuits. (Noon. Reporters may contact Kamea.unger@myfloridahouse.gov for information.)
‘RENEWABLE NATURAL GAS’ DISCUSSED: The House Commerce Committee will consider a proposal (HB 539), filed by Rep. Cord Byrd, R-Neptune Beach, and Rep. Rick Roth, R-West Palm Beach, that includes expanding the definition of renewable energy to include “renewable natural gas.” (12:30 p.m., 212 Knott Building, the Capitol.)
‘DISABILITY’ ABORTIONS DEBATED: The House Health & Human Services Committee will consider a proposal (HB 1221), filed by Rep. Erin Grall, R-Vero Beach, that would ban abortions that women seek because of tests showing that fetuses will have disabilities. The bill targets what are described as “disability abortions,” which would involve situations in which physicians know pregnant women are seeking abortions because fetuses will have disabilities. Such disabilities would include such things as physical disabilities, intellectual or mental disabilities or Down syndrome. (12:30 p.m., Morris Hall, House Office Building, the Capitol.)
PROPERTY INSURANCE CHANGES EYED: The House Civil Justice & Property Rights Subcommittee will take up a proposal (HB 305), sponsored by Rep. Bob Rommel, R-Naples, that would make changes in Florida’s property insurance system. Among other things, it would gradually allow larger annual rate increases for customers of the state-backed Citizens Property Insurance Corp. (3:15 p.m., 404 House Office Building, the Capitol.)
UNEMPLOYMENT REVAMP CONSIDERED: The House Infrastructure & Tourism Appropriations Subcommittee will consider a bill (HB 1463), sponsored by Rep. Chip LaMarca, R-Lighthouse Point, that includes revamping Florida’s much-criticized online unemployment system. The CONNECT system, which started operating in 2013, largely crashed last spring when the COVID-19 pandemic caused massive job losses. (3:15 p.m., Morris Hall, House Office Building, the Capitol.)
SOCIAL MEDIA CRACKDOWN ON AGENDA: The Senate Governmental Oversight and Accountability Committee will take up a bill (SPB 7072) designed to crack down on social-media companies that block users from their platforms, a priority of Gov. Ron DeSantis. The bill, in part, would bar social-media companies from removing political candidates from the companies’ platforms. Companies that violate the prohibition could face fines of $100,000 a day for statewide candidates and $10,000 a day for other candidates, under the bill. The proposal also would require social-media companies to publish standards about issues such as blocking users and apply the standards consistently. DeSantis and other Republican leaders have made the issue a priority after decisions by Twitter and Facebook to block former President Donald Trump from their platforms in January after Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol to try to prevent certification of President Joe Biden’s election victory. (4 p.m., 37 Senate Office Building, the Capitol.)
Also:
GENERAL REVENUE EYED: The Revenue Estimating Conference will update estimates of state general revenue, which plays a crucial role in funding schools, health care and prisons. Lawmakers will use the revised estimates as they negotiate a budget for the upcoming 2021-2022 fiscal year. (9 a.m., 117 Knott Building, the Capitol.)
FLORIDA SOUTHWESTERN TRUSTEES MEET: The Florida SouthWestern State College Board of Trustees is scheduled to meet. (10 a.m., Florida SouthWestern State College, Collier Campus, Building J, 7505 Grand Lely Dr., Naples.)
CARBON FEE AT ISSUE: Florida Democratic Congressmen Ted Deutch and Charlie Crist will take part in a news conference about climate-change legislation that includes a proposed carbon fee. (11 a.m. Register at https://ushr.zoomgov.com/webinar/register/WN_meXQj8OVRl-1JeOj_ioiHw)
I-10 WIDENING DISCUSSED: The Florida Department of Transportation will hold an in-person and online meeting in Escambia County about a project-development and environmental study on widening Interstate 10 from four to six lanes from east of the Alabama border to west of U.S. 29 and reconstructing interchanges at Nine Mile and Pine Forest roads. (5:30 p.m. Central time, Pine Forest Methodist Church, 2800 Wilde Lake Blvd., Pensacola. Information at https://nwflroads.com/virtualmeetings)
SOUTHWEST SNOOK AND SEATROUT AT ISSUE: The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will continue a series of online workshops on the short-term management of snook, redfish and spotted seatrout in Southwest Florida. The meeting is focused on Sarasota Bay. (6 p.m. Information at https://myfwc.com/news/all-news/sw-workshops-321/)
