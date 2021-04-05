A week of warmer weather

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -After a pleasant Easter weekend, we are heading into the new week with more sunshine along the way and warming temperatures along with it. We will see temperatures rebound into the 80′s throughout the week with abundant sunshine as well. These quiet conditions will also create great boating weather with mostly a light chop on the waters. However, if you plan to be out, wear sunscreen as UV is very high. Next rain chances look to move in around next Sunday, this system is still a week out and could likely change as we get closer.