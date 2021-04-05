Potential second breach discovered at Piney Point phosphate plant

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A potential second breach has been found in the gypsum stacks at the former phosphate plant at Piney Point.
Public Safety Director Jacob Saur said the Army Corps of Engineers are on scene assessing the damage by drone. Twenty additional pumps were brought to the Piney Point site and they’re all expected to be put in place and working by the end of the day. The EPA and Florida Department of Environmental Protection will also coordinate on site.
At a news conference at the Manatee County Emergency Operations Center, Buchanan said he wanted “the best and the brightest on the ground,” to deal with this situation.
Buchanan said he was dedicated to a permanent solution to the problem and not just a simple patch. He also acknowledged that he knew the environmental dangers of dumping the water into the bay.
“The fact that we are running water into Tampa Bay is not a great thing, but the reality is that it feels like the best thing to do,” Buchanan told reporters.
Commercial traffic is still moving in and out of Port Manatee. According to Manatee County Port Authority Chariman Reggie Bellamy, the port is operating normally.
This story is developing and ABC7 will update as more information is received.
