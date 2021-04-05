School bus routes suspended in Palmetto evacuation zone

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Schools have suspended bus routes within the mandatory evacuation zone around the former phosphate plant at Piney Point. This will be in effect for the foreseeable future.
Parents with students in the area have been notified via robo-call Sunday evening.
Here are the affected routes:
Palmetto HighBus 1035• 2405 113th St E• 11209 Bud Rhoden Rd• 105th St E & 31st St E• Bud Rhoden Rd & 100th Ct E• 34th Dr E & Moccasin Wallow Rd• Moccasin Wallow Rd & 27th Ave E
Palmetto HighBus 1061• Artisan Lakes Parkway & Mabry Dr (potentially)
Palmetto ElementaryBus 1068• 10301 Bud Rhoden Rd
Palm View K-8Bus 1061• Reeder Rd & Piney Point Rd
Harvey ElementaryBus 1048• 100 Ct E & Bud Rhoden Rd
Tillman ElementaryBus 651• Moccasin Wallow Rd & 34th Dr E• Moccasin Wallow Rd & 27th Ave E• 2405 113th St E• 10351 Bud Rhoden
Buffalo Creek MiddleBus 1036• Moccasin Wallow Rd & 28th Ave E
Lincoln Memorial AcademyBus 574• Moccasin Wallow Rd & 27th Ave E
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.