Sarasota police arrest suspected drug dealer

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota man is in jail after fentanyl powder and marijuana were found in his backpack, police said.
Connor T. Smith, 27, was arrested March 30 after Sarasota Police department officers spotted Smith at a pub in the 2800 block of North Tamiami Trail. Smith was wanted in Manatee County for a violation of probation for robbery with a deadly weapon and two counts of aggravated battery.
A search of Smith’s backpack found 115.8 grams of marijuana, two bags of fentanyl powder, one ziplock bag with hard-pressed fentanyl pills, and various drug paraphernalia including an electronic scale, small plastic bags, and cash.
Smith was arrested without incident and transported to the Sarasota County Jail. He is facing charges of possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Smith is currently being held in the Sarasota County Jail on a $3,500 bond.
