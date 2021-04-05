Piney Point on Manatee County Commission agenda Tuesday morning

According to the meeting materials posted on their website, commissioners will discuss a request for funds to hire a consultant for the design and permitting process for a deep-injection well to dispose of the hundreds of thousands of gallons of hazardous water leaking from the Piney Point facility. Charlie Hunsaker, the county’s director of parks and natural resources, made the request, noting the state Department of Environmental Protection has already given the county permission to use state emergency funds to drill the well.