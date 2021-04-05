Florida sends in more pumps, Manatee County keeps their eyes on Piney Point

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis promised to send more resources to Florida in a press conference Sunday morning.
Later that afternoon, helicopters could be seen delivering water pumps near the Piney Point gypsum stacks. Though the situation has not escalated or worsened overnight, it is still critical.
DeSantis said the controlled discharges of the water have been going on since the March 30, and on-site engineers said they were necessary to prevent catastrophe. Currently, water is being pumped out at a rate of 33 million gallons a day. The controlled discharge that is going into Port Manatee is not radioactive, but mainly full of saltwater with nutrients from legacy water and rainwater.
