First Alert Weather: Sunny and dry this week with only one slight rain chance

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Surface high pressure continues to dominate our weather maps this week with a sunny and mild weather forecast. Sometimes April can be hot and muggy. This is not the case for most of this workweek. Highs for the next few days will be near 80, which is seasonable. You will notice that by Thursday the humidity will be rising. This will occur as our winds begin to shift more westerly. By this time the inland temperatures will climb into the mid-80s.