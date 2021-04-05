FDOH update shows no new deaths reported in Sarasota, 1 death in Manatee

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard shows the state positivity rate continuing to fluctuate, rising to 7.37% on Monday.
In the Suncoast, Manatee and Sarasota are reporting positivity rates of 4.34% and 6.38% respectively.
The state is also reporting 3,572 new cases since Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 2,085,306. The state reported 36 new deaths, bringing the total death toll to 33,710. An increase in the death total does not indicate that all deaths occurred in the last 24 hours.
Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast.
SARASOTA VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 90,351
SECOND DOSE: 100,669
TOTAL= 191,020
MANATEE VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 65,059
SECOND DOSE: 67,100
TOTAL= 132,159
Total New deaths: 36
Total Florida Cases: 2,085,306
Total New Cases since yesterday is: 3,572
TOTAL NUMBER OF DEATHS: 33,710
TOTAL TESTED YESTERDAY: 48,494
Manatee: DOH reports:
Total cases: 35,280
Total New cases since yesterday: 35
New deaths: 1
Total deaths in Manatee: 636
Total hospitalizations:1,437
New Hospitalizations: 2
Total people tested YESTERDAY: 806
Sarasota: DOH reports:
Total cases: 29,846
Total New cases since yesterday: 77
New deaths: 0
Total deaths in Sarasota: 791
Total hospitalizations: 1,301
New Hospitalizations: 2
Total people tested yesterday: 1,207
