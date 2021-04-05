FDOH update shows no new deaths reported in Sarasota, 1 death in Manatee

By ABC7 Staff | April 5, 2021 at 3:00 PM EDT - Updated April 5 at 3:00 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard shows the state positivity rate continuing to fluctuate, rising to 7.37% on Monday.

In the Suncoast, Manatee and Sarasota are reporting positivity rates of 4.34% and 6.38% respectively.

The state is also reporting 3,572 new cases since Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 2,085,306. The state reported 36 new deaths, bringing the total death toll to 33,710. An increase in the death total does not indicate that all deaths occurred in the last 24 hours.

Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast.

SARASOTA VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 90,351

SECOND DOSE: 100,669

TOTAL= 191,020

MANATEE VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 65,059

SECOND DOSE: 67,100

TOTAL= 132,159

Total New deaths: 36

Total Florida Cases: 2,085,306

Total New Cases since yesterday is: 3,572

TOTAL NUMBER OF DEATHS: 33,710

TOTAL TESTED YESTERDAY: 48,494

Manatee: DOH reports:

Total cases: 35,280

Total New cases since yesterday: 35

New deaths: 1

Total deaths in Manatee: 636

Total hospitalizations:1,437

New Hospitalizations: 2

Total people tested YESTERDAY: 806

Sarasota: DOH reports:

Total cases: 29,846

Total New cases since yesterday: 77

New deaths: 0

Total deaths in Sarasota: 791

Total hospitalizations: 1,301

New Hospitalizations: 2

Total people tested yesterday: 1,207

COUNTY REPORT: http://ww11.doh.state.fl.us/comm/_partners/covid19_report_archive/cases-monitoring-and-pui-information/county-report/county_reports_latest.pdf

DASHBOARD: https://experience.arcgis.com/experience/96dd742462124fa0b38ddedb9b25e429

VACCINE REPORT: http://ww11.doh.state.fl.us/comm/_partners/covid19_report_archive/vaccine-county/vaccine_county_report_latest.pdf

