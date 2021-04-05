Congressman Buchanan, Manatee officials to provide update at 12:30

Congressman Buchanan, Manatee officials to provide update at 12:30
Vern Buchanan On Piney Point
By ABC7 Staff | April 5, 2021 at 7:38 AM EDT - Updated April 5 at 8:12 AM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Suncoast Congressman Vern Buchanan and officials from Manatee County will provide an update on the phosphogypsum stacks at Piney Point.

Over the weekend, crews who working on a controlled release of water from the plant discovered a large breach in one of the stacks. An evacuation was ordered but as the situation continued to deteriorate and a collapse was declared imminent.

That would lead to massive flooding in nearby communities and it could happen in just a matter of minutes.

Congressman Buchanan released a statement saying he was aware of the situation and working to make sure that safety was top priority.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.