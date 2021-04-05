Beautiful spring weather continues

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Just delightful spring weather to persist through the work week with highs near seasonable averages with highs in the upper 70′s near the coast and low 80s a mile or two inland from the Sarasota Bay.
A ridge of high pressure will stay put right over Florida and this will bring generally clear skies and light winds for the Suncoast right through Friday. We will see a slight increase in the humidity by the the end of the work week as winds begin to shift to the SE in advance of a storm system moving through the SE U.S.
It will be a bit cool to start the day with lows in the mid 50′s east of I-75 and upper 50′s closer to the coast. If you are out on the barrier islands or along Sarasota bay expect the lows there in the low 60′s.
We will see plenty of sunshine on Tuesday with a high of 78 degrees and winds out of the SE at 5-10 mph and switching around to the SW later in the day closer to the coast.
Wednesday looks like it will be just as nice with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70′s to low 80′s.
Temperatures to warm into the low 80′s on Thursday and Friday with a slight increase in the humidity so it will feel a little warmer. We should see mostly sunny skies and winds out of the SE at 10 mph.
On Saturday the high pressure gets bumped out of here and allows a front to move into N. Florida. This will bring a little more cloudiness our way but should still be fairly nice. We will see our winds pick up a bit out of the south with a 20% chance for a late day shower or two.
Saturday night the rain chance increases to 30% for a passing shower otherwise partly cloudy skies can be expected with a low of 68 degrees.
Sunday look for a mix of sun and clouds with a high of 80 degrees. There is a 40% chance for a few scattered showers as the frontal boundary lies just to our north. The proximity of this front along with some moisture will allow some clouds from time to time with a few showers.
For boaters look for winds out of the SE at 5-10 knots to start the day on Tuesday switching around to the SW at 5-10 by the early afternoon as the sea breeze kicks in. Seas will be less than
