All adults in Florida eligible for COVID-19 vaccine beginning Monday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Starting Monday, all adults 18 and older in the state of Florida are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
On the Suncoast, residents 18 and over were allowed to register for the vaccine but were not selected until they became eligible under guidelines.
16 and 17 year olds are eligible to receive the Pfeizer vaccine. In order to get the shot, they must find a provider who is offering that particular vaccine.
You can also follow the Suncoast Vaccine Tracker on our site here.
