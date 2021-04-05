All adults in Florida eligible for COVID-19 vaccine beginning Monday

All adults in Florida eligible for COVID-19 vaccine beginning Monday
By ABC7 Staff | April 5, 2021 at 7:07 AM EDT - Updated April 5 at 8:13 AM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Starting Monday, all adults 18 and older in the state of Florida are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

On the Suncoast, residents 18 and over were allowed to register for the vaccine but were not selected until they became eligible under guidelines.

To register for the Sarasota County queue, click here. You will be given an account number that represents your place in line. In Manatee County, register here. Manatee County uses a lottery system that picks patients at random. Both websites will tell you what to bring at each respective site.

16 and 17 year olds are eligible to receive the Pfeizer vaccine. In order to get the shot, they must find a provider who is offering that particular vaccine.

