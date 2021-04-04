Warmer and Warmer

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Warmer air is gradually returning to the Suncoast for Easter Sunday and the coming week. Cool High Pressure has kept the southeastern states with below average temps, but as that High moves east we head back to low 80s. Our dry Suncoast weather pattern continues through most of the week. But we are tracking our next cold front by the end of the week. As the front gets close Friday a few showers could develop, especially Friday night, continuing Saturday. Until then, enjoy the sunshine!