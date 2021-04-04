State launches website for Piney Point updates

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that a section of the Protecting Florida Together website will have a section dedicated to updates on the situation involving the breach of the gypsum stacks at Piney Point.
The governor toured the site Sunday and spoke with reporters about the situation, saying he would be providing additional support following his emergency declaration.
“Our first priority is public health and safety. Teams on the ground are laser-focused on addressing this issue, and I have directed Secretary Valenstein to work with Manatee County and utilize all available resources to form a permanent solution to this longstanding issue,” said Desantis. “I have also deployed the National Guard and they are in the process of dropping off additional pumps via aircraft on top of the berms, to help decrease the water levels in the Piney Point reservoir at an even faster pace. The State is committed to holding HRK and all involved parties accountable.”
You can follow the updates here.
