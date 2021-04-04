Several hundred inmates at Manatee Jail scheduled to be moved to undisclosed location

MANATEE, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office public information officer confirms with ABC7 they will be evacuating several hundred low risk inmates to an undisclosed location to make more room for the remaining inmates.
With the imminent collapse at Piney Point, MCSO says they’re taking precautions to keep the jail safe and also open up more beds in the upper levels of the jail. Randy Warren the PIO with MCSO says they have sand bagged the lower level and worse case scenario they’re told they’d only get about a foot of water at their facility.
As of Sunday, 1.066 inmates are being housed at the county jail. 345 are scheduled to be moved to an undisclosed location at an undisclosed time, for security reasons That leaves 721 inmates at the jail who will be in upper areas of the jail in case of an uncontrolled discharge at Piney Point
DEVELOPING STORY. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES.
