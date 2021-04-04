Governor headed to the Suncoast Sunday to meet with leaders assessing Piney Point situation

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) -9:57 PM UPDATE: Governor to hold press conference Sunday morning on Piney Point at 11 am.
In a tweet on Saturday evening, Governor Ron DeSantis announced he would be traveling to Manatee County Sunday in regard to Piney Point.
DeSantis says on Sunday morning he will be headed to the county to join leaders with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and Florida Division of Emergency Management and meet local officials about Piney Point.
On Saturday, the Governor declared a State of Emergency on the county because of the imminent collapse at Piney Point.
He says anyone in the evacuation area should heed local orders from county officials.
Congressman says EPA sending on-scene coordinator: https://www.mysuncoast.com/2021/04/03/suncoast-congressman-releases-statement-piney-point-situation/
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.