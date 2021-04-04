Commissioner Baugh: ‘No news is good news’

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Commission Chair Vanessa Baugh told reporters that “no news is good news” when it comes to the leakage at Piney Point gypsum stacks.
She also quashed rumors that the leak would affect drinking water for both well users and those hooked up to Manatee County utilities.
County administrator Scott Hopes said he expected more positive updates by Tuesday, should things continue at their current pace. He also added that he knew of at least 30 people and pets who were now being sheltered.
The 2 p.m. update reported that the situation was still under control as crews and engineers work to quickly empty the water into Port Manatee. You can watch the press conference below:
