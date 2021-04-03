Wrong way driver in Charlotte County dies in crash

CHARLOTTE CO, Fla. (WWSB) - FHP says one person has died in a two-car crash in Charlotte County early Saturday morning.
A Bradenton man, 83, was driving his pickup truck north the wrong way on southbound U.S. 41 near Evergreen Drive. Another truck approached and the two collied and spun to a stop. The crash happened at about 3:30 a.m. April 3.
The Bradenton man who according to FHP was wearing his seatbelt was pronounced dead at the scene. Those in the second vehicle only reported minor injuries.
FHP is still investigating this crash.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.