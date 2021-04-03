Suncoast Congressman releases statement on Piney Point situation

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - 7:30 PM UPDATE: Congressman Buchanan says EPA representatives have contacted him and they will sending an on-scene coordinator from Atlanta to the site in Palmetto tomorrow. The coordinators purpose will be to assess the emerging crisis at Piney point, according to a tweet from the Congressman on Saturday night.
As the Suncoast holds its breath, waiting to see if there is a collapse at the former Piney Point phosphate mine, Congressman Vern Buchanan has released a statement.
An evacuation was ordered in Palmetto due to what the Federal Emergency Management Agency is calling an “imminent collapse” of wastewater near Piney Point due to the ongoing situation with the former phosphate plant.
This is following a large seepage along the eastern wall of the New Gypsum Stack South reservoir., according to the Florida Department of Environment Protection. Engineers are working to create a blockade, but attempts to stop the leak have been unsuccessful.
Congressman Buchanan posted a statement saying “The federal EPA just assured me that they are going to work to get ‘boots on the ground’ in Manatee County...”
You can read the statement in its entirety below.
