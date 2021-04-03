Pleasant and mild for Easter weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It has been quite cool along the Suncoast but temperatures are steadily on the rise back. However, if you have early plans for Easter expect some chilly conditions as morning lows will be near the lower 50′s. By the afternoon the sunshine and mostly clear skies will warm the region up into the upper 70′s. It will continue to get warmer day by day. The 80′s will return for the new week with a mix of sun and clouds. Next rain chances are very slim but look to arrive late Friday into Saturday.