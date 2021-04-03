Nearly two-hundred children hunt for eggs at Siesta Key Easter Egg hunt

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It was a morning filled with joy for nearly two-hundred children at Siesta Key’s annual Easter Egg hunt and party.
The Siesta Key Chamber hosts the event each year, and this year’s event featured multiple timed Easter Egg hunts for children, pictures with the Easter bunny, games and even a visit with a real sloth from Sarasota’s Big Cat Habitat.
“There’s permitting that has to happen in advance of any event... and we were pleased to have the permit granted, so we felt confident we could provide a safe and fun activity,” says Ann Frascura, Executive Director of the Siesta Key Chamber of Commerce.
Children ages one to six participated in today’s event. Face masks were encouraged and hand sanitizers were readily available.
