Manatee County Sheriff’s Office conducts DUI Saturation Patrol to help keeps roads safe

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriffs Office conducted a DUI Saturation Patrol on Friday, April 2nd.
MCSO says during this patrol it made five DUI arrests, three felony arrests, and seven misdemeanor arrests. Additionally, deputies issued two Court Summons, 62 citations, and nine warnings.
The Sheriff’s Office would like to remind drivers that April is National Work Zone Awareness month. Speeding fines double in work zones. Drivers entering work zones should slow down and watch for workers near the roadway.
MCSO says it will conduct another DUI Saturation Patrol on Wednesday, May 5th.
