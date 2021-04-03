Manatee County officials will hold emergency press conference at 1 p.m.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) -– Local and state officials in Manatee County will provide a media briefing at 1 p.m. to talk about the latest efforts to address the compromised phosphogypsum stack at the Piney Point reservoirs.
An evacuation order was issued in Palmetto due to what the Federal Emergency Management Agency called an “imminent uncontrolled release” of wastewater near Piney Point due to the ongoing situation.
