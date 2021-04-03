Gov. Ron DeSantis declares state of emergency in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency in Manatee County due to the imminent gypsum stack collapse at Piney Point.
The large stack that holds millions of gallons of water has been deteriorating quickly and Manatee County officials are now telling those nearby to evacuate immediately. A local state of emergency was declared Friday night.
“Due to a possible breach of mixed saltwater from the south reservoir at the Piney Point facility, I have declared a State of Emergency for Manatee County to ensure resources are allocated for necessary response & recovery.,” reads a tweet from the governor.
