FDOH releases Saturday COVID-19 dashboard update

FDOH releases Saturday COVID-19 dashboard update
A medical professional fills a syringe with the COVID-19 vaccine in this undated file photo. (Source: KEYC)
By News Service of Florida | April 3, 2021 at 5:28 PM EDT - Updated April 3 at 5:28 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (News Service of Florida/WWSB) -State health-care agencies on Saturday released numbers about the coronavirus in Florida. Here are some takeaways:

--- 2,077,032: Total number of cases since the pandemic started.

--- 6,017: Increase in cases from a Friday count.

--- 33,652: Deaths of Florida residents.

--- 66: Increase in Florida resident deaths from a Friday count.

--- 654: Deaths of non-Florida residents.

--- 1: Increase in non-Florida resident deaths from a Friday count.

--- 11,094: Deaths of residents and staff members of long-term care facilities.

--- 13: Increase in long-term care deaths from a Friday count.

--- 6,208,000: People vaccinated through Friday.

--- 2,610,928: People who had received first doses of two-dose series.

--- 3,338,777: People who had completed two-dose vaccination series.

--- 258,295: People who had received one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

---- 8: Counties with more than 100,000 fully vaccinated people (Broward, Duval, Hillsborough, Lee, Miami-Dade, Orange, Palm Beach and Pinellas).

--- 2,894: People hospitalized with “primary” diagnoses of COVID-19.

--- 25: Increase in people hospitalized from a Friday count.

Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:

CASE DATA FOR MANATEE

Total Cases: 35,161   Residents: 34,354   Residents Not in Florida: 0   Non-Residents: 807

Conditions and Care   Deaths: 635   Hospitalizations*     Residents: 1,434     Non-Residents: 41

Demographics of Cases

Age:   Age Range: 0 to 103   Median Age: 42

Gender:   Male: 15,909  (46%)   Female: 18,065 (53%)   Unknown/No data: 380 (<1%)

Race:   Black: 2,805  (8%)   White: 21,381  (62%)   Other: 5,619  (16%)   Unknown/No Data: 4,549  (13%)

Ethnicity:   Hispanic: 7,581  (22%)   Not-Hispanic: 18,829  (55%)   Unknown/No Data: 7,944  (23%)

CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA

Total Cases: 29,679   Residents: 28,232   Residents Not in Florida: 0   Non-Residents: 1,447

Conditions and Care   Deaths: 791   Hospitalizations*     Residents: 1,298     Non-Residents: 61

Demographics of Cases

Age:   Age Range: 0 to 105   Median Age: 48

Gender:   Male: 13,132  (47%)   Female: 14,947 (53%)   Unknown/No data: 153 (<1%)

Race:   Black: 1,621  (6%)   White: 20,153  (71%)   Other: 2,142  (8%)   Unknown/No Data: 4,316  (15%)

Ethnicity:   Hispanic: 3,099  (11%)   Not-Hispanic: 15,906  (56%)   Unknown/No Data: 9,227  (33%)

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.