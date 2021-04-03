FDOH releases Saturday COVID-19 dashboard update

SARASOTA, Fla. (News Service of Florida/WWSB) -State health-care agencies on Saturday released numbers about the coronavirus in Florida. Here are some takeaways:
--- 2,077,032: Total number of cases since the pandemic started.
--- 6,017: Increase in cases from a Friday count.
--- 33,652: Deaths of Florida residents.
--- 66: Increase in Florida resident deaths from a Friday count.
--- 654: Deaths of non-Florida residents.
--- 1: Increase in non-Florida resident deaths from a Friday count.
--- 11,094: Deaths of residents and staff members of long-term care facilities.
--- 13: Increase in long-term care deaths from a Friday count.
--- 6,208,000: People vaccinated through Friday.
--- 2,610,928: People who had received first doses of two-dose series.
--- 3,338,777: People who had completed two-dose vaccination series.
--- 258,295: People who had received one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
---- 8: Counties with more than 100,000 fully vaccinated people (Broward, Duval, Hillsborough, Lee, Miami-Dade, Orange, Palm Beach and Pinellas).
--- 2,894: People hospitalized with “primary” diagnoses of COVID-19.
--- 25: Increase in people hospitalized from a Friday count.
Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:
CASE DATA FOR MANATEE
Total Cases: 35,161 Residents: 34,354 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 807
Conditions and Care Deaths: 635 Hospitalizations* Residents: 1,434 Non-Residents: 41
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 103 Median Age: 42
Gender: Male: 15,909 (46%) Female: 18,065 (53%) Unknown/No data: 380 (<1%)
Race: Black: 2,805 (8%) White: 21,381 (62%) Other: 5,619 (16%) Unknown/No Data: 4,549 (13%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 7,581 (22%) Not-Hispanic: 18,829 (55%) Unknown/No Data: 7,944 (23%)
CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA
Total Cases: 29,679 Residents: 28,232 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 1,447
Conditions and Care Deaths: 791 Hospitalizations* Residents: 1,298 Non-Residents: 61
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 105 Median Age: 48
Gender: Male: 13,132 (47%) Female: 14,947 (53%) Unknown/No data: 153 (<1%)
Race: Black: 1,621 (6%) White: 20,153 (71%) Other: 2,142 (8%) Unknown/No Data: 4,316 (15%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 3,099 (11%) Not-Hispanic: 15,906 (56%) Unknown/No Data: 9,227 (33%)
