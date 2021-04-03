Evacuation imminent due to release from Piney Point stack

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Evacuate NOW! That was the message sent to people in Manatee County in a newly expanded evacuation zone.
Officials have expanded the evacuation area around the breached Piney Point reservoir. The original evacuation zone has expanded a half-mile west and one mile southwest to Moccasin Wallow Road.
You can see a map of the affected area below:
