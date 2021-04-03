EAA fly-in and picnic canceled due to Piney Point concerns

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - Out of an abundance of caution, the Experimental Aircraft Association local Chapter 180 has canceled its annual Fly-in and Picnic.
This cancelation is due to the evacuation order issued by the Manatee County Emergency Services. The annual fly-in was scheduled for Saturday, April 3rd, at Airport Manatee. Unfortunately, Airport Manatee is included in the evacuation order.
Event organizers are urging people to stay away from the airport. It’s unknown at this time if the event will be rescheduled.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.