Cool start, Warm end!

Futurecast2
By Mike Modrick | April 3, 2021 at 4:27 AM EDT - Updated April 3 at 4:27 AM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s a chilly Saturday morning across the southeastern states, near record lows even in Sarasota. The existing record is 45° from 1945. A cool High Pressure is centered over Georgia and South Carolina to start Easter weekend. But as that High gradually moves east through the week, warmer air returns. It’s also a dry week, but we are tracking a cold front that could bring a few showers next Saturday, along with the warmer air. Until then, it’s sunscreen and Spring Break weather coming back!

Highs Saturday
Highs Saturday (Source: Station)

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.