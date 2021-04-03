Cool start, Warm end!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s a chilly Saturday morning across the southeastern states, near record lows even in Sarasota. The existing record is 45° from 1945. A cool High Pressure is centered over Georgia and South Carolina to start Easter weekend. But as that High gradually moves east through the week, warmer air returns. It’s also a dry week, but we are tracking a cold front that could bring a few showers next Saturday, along with the warmer air. Until then, it’s sunscreen and Spring Break weather coming back!