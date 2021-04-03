Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office has located missing woman

By ABC7 Staff | April 2, 2021 at 11:21 PM EDT - Updated April 3 at 8:56 AM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office says they have located Denise Malafa who went missing Friday night.

According to the sheriff’s office, Denise Malafa went missing at about 4 a.m. Friday morning. She was last seen walking southbound in the northbound lane on Tamiami Trail near the Ford Dealership in Port Charlotte around 12:30 p.m. Malafa was located by the Punta Gorda Police Department in Punta Gorda.

CCSO wants to thank the community for their help in this search.

