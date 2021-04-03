Bradenton man dies after crash on University Parkway

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton man has died after a crash on Friday.
The crash happened on University Parkway around 9 a.m.
The driver, a 31-year-old man, was traveling east on University Parkway, west of Town Center Parkway.
The driver drove his vehicle onto the south side grass shoulder, according to police. He then collided with a tree.
The male victim was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital where he later died.
The crash investigation is ongoing.
