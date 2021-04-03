Appointment notifications sent out for expanded COVID-19 vaccine pool

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Starting Monday, April 5, all Florida residents over 18 will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
One Sarasota resident that registered Thursday said the registration process is so easy that there’s no excuse not to. She was able to get her vaccine Friday.
“You don’t have to go in-person to the registration, you do it online, and then you get texts,” Monica Rodriguez said.
A Manatee County spokesperson also said the county was starting to schedule weekend vaccine clinics, to try to get more people available. Earlier this week, the county sent back eleven thousand first doses of the vaccine, even with the impending wave of eligibility.
Newly-eligible Sarasota County residents began receiving their vaccine appointment notifications Thursday if they had pre-registered with the county.
To register for the COVID-19 vaccine, click here.
