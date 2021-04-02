SCAT driver tests positive for COVID-19

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The FDOH and Sarasota County Area Transit confirm that a driver has tested positive for COVID-19 .
The driver tested positive on Monday, March 29 and drove the following routes:
- Friday, March 26 – Route 1, 5:40 a.m. to 12:10 p.m.
- Saturday, March 27 – Route 1, 5:40 a.m. to 12:10 p.m.
DOH-Sarasota is recommending anyone who rode these routes on the dates listed to monitor themselves for possible COVID-19 symptoms.
If a passenger suspects they have been exposed or feels symptoms of COVID-19 they are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider, DOH-Sarasota or visit one of the free state-testing sites located at:
- 5400 Bradenton Road, Sarasota.
- Robert L. Taylor Center, 1845 34th St., Sarasota.
SCAT buses have cleaning and disinfecting protocols in place and a mask is mandatory to ride.
