SCAT driver tests positive for COVID-19
By ABC7 Staff | April 2, 2021 at 10:43 AM EDT - Updated April 2 at 1:56 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The FDOH and Sarasota County Area Transit confirm that a driver has tested positive for COVID-19 .

The driver tested positive on Monday, March 29 and drove the following routes:

  • Friday, March 26 – Route 1, 5:40 a.m. to 12:10 p.m.
  • Saturday, March 27 – Route 1, 5:40 a.m. to 12:10 p.m.

DOH-Sarasota is recommending anyone who rode these routes on the dates listed to monitor themselves for possible COVID-19 symptoms.

If a passenger suspects they have been exposed or feels symptoms of COVID-19 they are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider, DOH-Sarasota or visit one of the free state-testing sites located at:

  • 5400 Bradenton Road, Sarasota.
  • Robert L. Taylor Center, 1845 34th St., Sarasota.

SCAT buses have cleaning and disinfecting protocols in place and a mask is mandatory to ride.

