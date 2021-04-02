4 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Sarasota County, no new deaths in Manatee County

By ABC7 Staff | April 2, 2021 at 4:06 PM EDT - Updated April 2 at 4:06 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard shows the state positivity rate continuing to fluctuate, dropping back to 6.1% on Friday’s update.

In the Suncoast, Manatee and Sarasota are reporting positivity rates of 5.71% and 5.09% respectively.

The state is also reporting 6,362 new cases bringing the statewide total to 2,071,015. The state reported 92 new deaths, bringing the total death toll to 33,586 . An increase in the death total does not indicate that all deaths occurred in the last 24 hours.

During a press conference earlier in the week, DeSantis said he expected more shipments of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast.

SARASOTA VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 88,987

SECOND DOSE: 97,553

TOTAL= 186,540

MANATEE VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 63,870

SECOND DOSE: 64,570

TOTAL= 128,440

CASE DATA FOR MANATEE

Total Cases: 35,044   Residents: 34,245   Residents Not in Florida: 0   Non-Residents: 799

Conditions and Care   Deaths: 635   Hospitalizations*     Residents: 1,431     Non-Residents: 41

Demographics of Cases

Age:   Age Range: 0 to 103   Median Age: 42

Gender:   Male: 15,861  (46%)   Female: 18,010 (53%)   Unknown/No data: 374 (<1%)

Race:   Black: 2,800  (8%)   White: 21,304  (62%)   Other: 5,601  (16%)   Unknown/No Data: 4,540  (13%)

Ethnicity:   Hispanic: 7,558  (22%)   Not-Hispanic: 18,759  (55%)   Unknown/No Data: 7,928  (23%)

Click here for more information about this data.

CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA

Total Cases: 29,584   Residents: 28,150   Residents Not in Florida: 0   Non-Residents: 1,434

Conditions and Care   Deaths: 791   Hospitalizations*     Residents: 1,297     Non-Residents: 61

Demographics of Cases

Age:   Age Range: 0 to 105   Median Age: 48

Gender:   Male: 13,086  (46%)   Female: 14,912 (53%)   Unknown/No data: 152 (<1%)

Race:   Black: 1,617  (6%)   White: 20,091  (71%)   Other: 2,138  (8%)   Unknown/No Data: 4,304  (15%)

Ethnicity:   Hispanic: 3,082  (11%)   Not-Hispanic: 15,819  (56%)   Unknown/No Data: 9,249  (33%)

