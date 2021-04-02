4 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Sarasota County, no new deaths in Manatee County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard shows the state positivity rate continuing to fluctuate, dropping back to 6.1% on Friday’s update.
In the Suncoast, Manatee and Sarasota are reporting positivity rates of 5.71% and 5.09% respectively.
The state is also reporting 6,362 new cases bringing the statewide total to 2,071,015. The state reported 92 new deaths, bringing the total death toll to 33,586 . An increase in the death total does not indicate that all deaths occurred in the last 24 hours.
During a press conference earlier in the week, DeSantis said he expected more shipments of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast.
SARASOTA VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 88,987
SECOND DOSE: 97,553
TOTAL= 186,540
MANATEE VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 63,870
SECOND DOSE: 64,570
TOTAL= 128,440
CASE DATA FOR MANATEE
Total Cases: 35,044 Residents: 34,245 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 799
Conditions and Care Deaths: 635 Hospitalizations* Residents: 1,431 Non-Residents: 41
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 103 Median Age: 42
Gender: Male: 15,861 (46%) Female: 18,010 (53%) Unknown/No data: 374 (<1%)
Race: Black: 2,800 (8%) White: 21,304 (62%) Other: 5,601 (16%) Unknown/No Data: 4,540 (13%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 7,558 (22%) Not-Hispanic: 18,759 (55%) Unknown/No Data: 7,928 (23%)
Click here for more information about this data.
CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA
Total Cases: 29,584 Residents: 28,150 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 1,434
Conditions and Care Deaths: 791 Hospitalizations* Residents: 1,297 Non-Residents: 61
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 105 Median Age: 48
Gender: Male: 13,086 (46%) Female: 14,912 (53%) Unknown/No data: 152 (<1%)
Race: Black: 1,617 (6%) White: 20,091 (71%) Other: 2,138 (8%) Unknown/No Data: 4,304 (15%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 3,082 (11%) Not-Hispanic: 15,819 (56%) Unknown/No Data: 9,249 (33%)
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.