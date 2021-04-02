Keeping it cool for Easter Weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We felt the cool air for Good Friday after Thursday’s cold front moved through. Temperatures along the Suncoast were only in the lower 70′s for many along with a chilly northerly breeze. Those conditions will hang around into the Easter weekend. Highs for the weekend stay in the 70′s with more sunshine on the way. Expect Saturday’s beach and boating conditions not to be the most favorable as winds will create some choppy conditions. The 80′s make a come back as we head into Tuesday with more sunshine for the upcoming week.