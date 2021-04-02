House to take up online tax plan

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (News Service of Florida) - After House and Senate leaders reached agreement on the issue, the House next week could pass a plan that would require out-of-state online retailers to collect sales taxes on items sold to Floridians. The House is scheduled Wednesday to take up the proposal (HB 15), which comes after years of Florida businesses lobbying to require out-of-state retailers to collect and remit the taxes.