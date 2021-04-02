First Alert Weather: Several cool days and nights before warming up

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A very cool start to the morning with about a 20-degree drop in the temperature. We see many reports of temperatures in the upper and mid-40s inland and upper 40s near the coast. These values are 10 degrees below the average.
We will likely have another cool morning tomorrow as well. Dry air cools effectively and also warms quickly. Deserts can be cold at night and very warm in the day. However, we have a brisk wind out of the northeast drawing in cold air.
So even with full sunshine today which will try to heat things up, the cold air advection will fight against that and keep the high today in the low 70s. That means most of the day will be in the 50s and 60s during daylight hours. A bit more weekend moisture will help keep our afternoons warmer and winds will start to shift, cutting off the cold air sinking south.
We add 3 or 4 degrees to each afternoon for the next few days. Easter Sunday looks lovely, with a sunny, low humidity day topping out in the upper 70s. It will be rain-free into next week with perhaps a chance for rain by 10 days out.
