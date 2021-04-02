DeSantis signs executive order banning COVID-19 passports

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WWSB) - True to his word, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order Friday banning the use of COVID-19 passports among Florida agencies.
Following the signing of another piece of legislation on Monday, DeSantis took the opportunity to tell Floridians that he would never force them to have a COVID-19 vaccine passport and asked for the support of the legislature in this endeavor.
“We need the Legislature just to come in and say ‘this is not happening in Florida,’” DeSantis said.
The order cites the privacy entitled to patients’ medical records and that the COVID-19 vaccine is not mandatory.
“No Florida government entity, or its subdivisions, agents, or assigns, shall be permitted to issue vaccine passports, vaccine passes or other standardized documentation for the purpose of certifying and individual’s COVID-19 vaccination status to a third party, or otherwise publish or share any individual’s COVID-19 vaccination record or similar health information,” reads the order.
The order also will not allow businesses to demand proof of a COVID-19 vaccine.
You can read the order in its entirety below:
