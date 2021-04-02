Capitol Watch for Friday, April 2

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (News Service of Florida) - The following events/topics are scheduled today in Tallahassee and elsewhere:
GENERAL REVENUE EYED: The Revenue Estimating Conference will discuss what is known as a general revenue “outlook.” (8:30 a.m., 117 Knott Building, the Capitol,)
‘IMPACT’ CONFERENCE HELD: The Revenue Estimating Conference will hold an “impact” conference, which involves analyzing potential costs of legislation. (9 a.m., 117 Knott Building, the Capitol.)
CRIST TALKS ABOUT RIGHTS RESTORATION: U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, D-Fla., will hold a discussion about restoring rights of felons who have served their sentences and then will visit businesses to discuss issues such as the COVID-19 pandemic. (Rights restoration event at 10 a.m., Thomas “Jet” Jackson Recreation Center, 1000 28th St. South, St. Petersburg. Business visit at noon, Kao Thai, 7199 66th St. North, Pinellas Park. Also, 12:30 p.m., Tasty Pho, 7430 49th St. North, Pinellas Park.)
FRIED DISCUSSES MEDICAL MARIJUANA: Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried will hold an online media availability with a former Brevard County teacher who alleges she was fired because of her use of medical marijuana. (10:30 a.m. Reporters may request Zoom link by contacting Franco.Ripple@FDACS.gov. Livestreamed at https://www.facebook.com/FDACS/)
WILLHITE MAKES ANNOUNCEMENT: State Rep. Matt Willhite, D-Wellington, will hold an event with Palm Beach County firefighters and paramedics to make an announcement. (3 p.m., Palm Beach County Firefighters & Paramedics, 2328 South Congress Ave., Unit 2C, West Palm Beach.)
