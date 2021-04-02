Capitol Watch for Friday, April 2

CRIST TALKS ABOUT RIGHTS RESTORATION: U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, D-Fla., will hold a discussion about restoring rights of felons who have served their sentences and then will visit businesses to discuss issues such as the COVID-19 pandemic. (Rights restoration event at 10 a.m., Thomas “Jet” Jackson Recreation Center, 1000 28th St. South, St. Petersburg. Business visit at noon, Kao Thai, 7199 66th St. North, Pinellas Park. Also, 12:30 p.m., Tasty Pho, 7430 49th St. North, Pinellas Park.)