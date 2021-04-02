Beach fill project underway on Longboat Key

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla. (WWSB) - Beach fill operations on Longboat Key are underway along Gulfside Road, with a dredge placing sand from Longboat Pass, city officials said Friday. That work will conclude by April 15.
Meanwhile, work to shore up the area off Greer Island has commenced. This work is being performed by crane barge just offshore. Work will soon shift to land and Gulf-based placement, and armor stones for the work should begin to arrive next week.
Lastly, equipment and pipe pieces have begun to arrive for the installation of submerged pipeline for beach nourishment along Longboat Club Road, scheduled to commence sometime in the next two weeks.
Visit the city’s website for the location of the various work segments, and the expected construction schedule.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.