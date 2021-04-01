Why did DeSantis reallocate vaccines from Manatee County? Officials say they are okay with the decision

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis rerouted 11,000 COVID-19 vaccines from Manatee County to head to FEMA sites in the state. Officials with the county say they are okay with the decision and explained why to ABC7.
ABC7 reached out to Christopher Tittel with DOH-Manatee. The answer, Tittel explained, is because the county has more than enough vaccines to accommodate their pool for the moment and will receive even more supplies in the coming weeks.
“The state continues to offer us 11,000 first doses (aka, primes) and 11,000 second doses (aka, boosters) each week. We’re confident enough on supplies at the moment that we asked the state to redirect this week’s shipment of 11,000 primes elsewhere (as reported in USA Today). We continue to receive the 11,000 boosters. We also have the option of request more vaccine from the state anytime we need it,” Tittel explained in an email.
You can register for Manatee County’s standby pool here.
