Why did DeSantis reallocate vaccines from Manatee County? Officials say they are okay with the decision

“The state continues to offer us 11,000 first doses (aka, primes) and 11,000 second doses (aka, boosters) each week. We’re confident enough on supplies at the moment that we asked the state to redirect this week’s shipment of 11,000 primes elsewhere (as reported in USA Today). We continue to receive the 11,000 boosters. We also have the option of request more vaccine from the state anytime we need it,” Tittel explained in an email.