‘She’s got a gun in her hand.’ 911 call sets scene for homicide staged to look like suicide

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - ABC7 has gained access to the 911 call from the North Port homicide that investigators say was staged to look like a suicide.
North Port Police received a call Tuesday morning about a possible suicide attempt at a home in the 2200 block of Yancy Street. According to a news release, when they arrived, they discovered a female, alive, laying on her back with a gunshot wound to the left side of her head. An AR-15 short-barrel rifle was in her left hand. The woman was transported to a nearby hospital where she later died. Police have not yet released the identity of the victim.
Police say the resident of the house, 39-year-old Clinton Pittman, was the only adult in the home with access to a firearm. Upon searching the home, they discovered a video of Pittman exiting the bedroom into the backyard and throwing a handgun into the woods beside his house. Police have recovered the handgun.
Pittman called 911 and screamed for help.
“She’s got a gun in her hand and it went off or something,” Pittman told the dispatcher
After being interviewed by police, Pittman was charged with homicide, tampering with evidence, and two counts of possession of firearm as a felon.
You can listen to the call below:
