Police investigation causing headaches for Fort Lauderdale travelers

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Police response to an incident at Fort Lauderdale International Airport is causing major delays for travelers Thursday morning.
From 4:30-7 a.m., all entrances to the airport were closed because of a police investigation outside terminals 2 and 3.
By 7 a.m. the airport was reopened, but these early flight delays are expected to have a ripple effect throughout the day for both incoming and outbound flights, airport officials say.
By 6:45 a.m., FlightAware had reported the airport posted 32 delayed flights averaging an hour and expected to increase, and three cancelled flights scheduled between 4-8 a.m. this morning. All inbound flights are being held at their origin until 8 a.m.
The airport would not confirm what the police were investigating.
