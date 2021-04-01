North Port man faces charges in stabbing incident

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 74-year-old North Port man is in jail after police say he stabbed a man multiple times after the victim intervened in a domestic dispute.
North Port police say they received a call at about 8:15 p.m., Wednesday from a woman about a domestic disturbance in the 6700 block of Neighborly Court. When they arrived, they found a male victim with multiple stab wounds. The victim was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital where he is is currently in stable condition.
According to the probable cause affidavit, William Arthur Byron and an unidentified women were involved in an altercation inside the home. Byron allegedly pulled the woman’s hair and struck her. The woman told police a third man at the house tried to break up the fight.
The victims told police Byron went to a bedroom and retrieved a large military style knife and stabbed the male victim three times. Byron also brandished a 9mm pistol and threatened both victims, the affidavit said.
A search warrant was executed at the house, where investigators found a large knife and handgun. Byron was arrested for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
