First Alert Weather: Front arrives with several hazards

The weather impact of the winds will be to drive in cool and dry air. Today the temperatures will be rather flat. The difference between the warm morning low and the seasonable daytime high will only be about 5 degrees, topping out at 78. However, as the cool air continues to move in the high Friday will be much cooler. Expect the high tomorrow to struggle to hit 70 with most of the day in the 50′s and 60′s. Temperatures will warm slightly over the weekend and winds will slacken, but still, we will stay in the upper 70′s. We will not see the 80′s again until the middle of next week.