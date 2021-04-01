FDOH update shows no new deaths reported in Sarasota, Manatee counties

By ABC7 Staff | April 1, 2021 at 2:48 PM EDT - Updated April 1 at 2:48 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard shows the state positivity rate continuing to fluctuate, dropping back to 6.41% Thursday’s update.

In the Suncoast, Manatee and Sarasota are reporting positivity rates of 6.87% and 4.84% respectively.

The state is also reporting 6,895 new cases since Monday, bringing the statewide total to 2,064,525. The state reported 69 new deaths, bringing the total death toll to 34,922. An increase in the death total does not indicate that all deaths occurred in the last 24 hours.

During a press conference, DeSantis said he expected more shipments of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast.

CASE DATA FOR MANATEE

Total Cases: 34,922   Residents: 34,125   Residents Not in Florida: 0   Non-Residents: 797

Conditions and Care   Deaths: 635   Hospitalizations*     Residents: 1,429     Non-Residents: 41

Demographics of Cases

Age:   Age Range: 0 to 103   Median Age: 42

Gender:   Male: 15,796  (46%)   Female: 17,955 (53%)   Unknown/No data: 374 (<1%)

Race:   Black: 2,791  (8%)   White: 21,229  (62%)   Other: 5,582  (16%)   Unknown/No Data: 4,523  (13%)

Ethnicity:   Hispanic: 7,536  (22%)   Not-Hispanic: 18,663  (55%)   Unknown/No Data: 7,926  (23%)

CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA

Total Cases: 29,465   Residents: 28,042   Residents Not in Florida: 0   Non-Residents: 1,423

Conditions and Care   Deaths: 787   Hospitalizations*     Residents: 1,296     Non-Residents: 61

Demographics of Cases

Age:   Age Range: 0 to 105   Median Age: 48

Gender:   Male: 13,029  (46%)   Female: 14,863 (53%)   Unknown/No data: 150 (<1%)

Race:   Black: 1,616  (6%)   White: 20,011  (71%)   Other: 2,131  (8%)   Unknown/No Data: 4,284  (15%)

Ethnicity:   Hispanic: 3,059  (11%)   Not-Hispanic: 15,714  (56%)   Unknown/No Data: 9,269  (33%)

COUNTY REPORT: http://ww11.doh.state.fl.us/comm/_partners/covid19_report_archive/cases-monitoring-and-pui-information/county-report/county_reports_latest.pdf

DASHBOARD: https://experience.arcgis.com/experience/96dd742462124fa0b38ddedb9b25e429

VACCINE REPORT: http://ww11.doh.state.fl.us/comm/_partners/covid19_report_archive/vaccine-county/vaccine_county_report_latest.pdf

