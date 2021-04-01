FDOH update shows no new deaths reported in Sarasota, Manatee counties

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard shows the state positivity rate continuing to fluctuate, dropping back to 6.41% Thursday’s update.
In the Suncoast, Manatee and Sarasota are reporting positivity rates of 6.87% and 4.84% respectively.
The state is also reporting 6,895 new cases since Monday, bringing the statewide total to 2,064,525. The state reported 69 new deaths, bringing the total death toll to 34,922. An increase in the death total does not indicate that all deaths occurred in the last 24 hours.
During a press conference, DeSantis said he expected more shipments of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast.
CASE DATA FOR MANATEE
Total Cases: 34,922 Residents: 34,125 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 797
Conditions and Care Deaths: 635 Hospitalizations* Residents: 1,429 Non-Residents: 41
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 103 Median Age: 42
Gender: Male: 15,796 (46%) Female: 17,955 (53%) Unknown/No data: 374 (<1%)
Race: Black: 2,791 (8%) White: 21,229 (62%) Other: 5,582 (16%) Unknown/No Data: 4,523 (13%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 7,536 (22%) Not-Hispanic: 18,663 (55%) Unknown/No Data: 7,926 (23%)
CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA
Total Cases: 29,465 Residents: 28,042 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 1,423
Conditions and Care Deaths: 787 Hospitalizations* Residents: 1,296 Non-Residents: 61
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 105 Median Age: 48
Gender: Male: 13,029 (46%) Female: 14,863 (53%) Unknown/No data: 150 (<1%)
Race: Black: 1,616 (6%) White: 20,011 (71%) Other: 2,131 (8%) Unknown/No Data: 4,284 (15%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 3,059 (11%) Not-Hispanic: 15,714 (56%) Unknown/No Data: 9,269 (33%)
