DeSantis goes toe-to-toe with Biden’s immigration policy

TITUSVILLE, Fla. (WWSB) - During a press conference in Titusville, Gov. Ron DeSantis said he would be issuing an executive order to send all convicted criminals who are in country illegally to I.C.E.
DeSantis is challenging the Biden administration’s 100 day pause on certain arrests and deportations as Immigrations and Customs Enforcement works to figure out its mission objectives under the new president. On Jan. 20, Biden issued Executive Order 13993, Revisions of Civil Immigration Enforcement Policies and Priorities.
Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody filed a lawsuit against the Biden Administration. Moody called the president’s 100-day pause “dangerous.” Moody voiced concern that violent criminals will not be deported but rather remain in the state.
“Florida will not sit by and watch idly as the federal government sets criminal aliens free and abdicates its legal obligation to enforce immigration law,” said DeSantis. “That’s why I’m calling on President Biden and ICE to take immediate action to detain and remove these dangerous criminal aliens. Too many lives have been lost because immigration officials failed to do their jobs and too many parents have lost children at the hands of criminal aliens who were irresponsibly set free.”
You can watch the entire press conference below:
