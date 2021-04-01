A cool down for the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -A cold front passed the region through our Thursday bringing not only that morning rain but also cool and windy air. As we head into the overnight, make sure to have a jacket as temperatures steadily drop under a clear sky. Friday morning commute will be chilly with some feeling the upper 40′s. We stay cool to end the work week and kick off the weekend. Easter Sunday looks sunny and mild with highs in the upper 70′s. The 80′s return by mid next week.