Capitol Watch for Thursday, April 1

SENATE CONSIDERS PROPERTY INSURANCE CHANGES: The Senate will hold a floor session and is slated to consider potentially far-reaching changes to the state’s property insurance system, including allowing insurers to limit amounts paid for homeowners’ roof damage. Supporters of the bill (SB 76), sponsored by Banking and Insurance Chairman Jim Boyd, R-Bradenton, say it is needed to address financial problems in the property-insurance industry, as many customers face large rate increases and others turn to the state-backed Citizens Property Insurance Corp. for coverage. In addition to making changes dealing with roof-damage claims, the bill also would place new limits on attorney fees in lawsuits filed by property owners against insurers. Opponents of the bill contend it would lead to higher out-of-pocket costs for homeowners who sustain roof damage and could make it harder for them to find legal representation. Among other bills slated for Thursday’s floor session is a measure (SB 148), sponsored by Sen. Jennifer Bradley, R-Fleming Island, that would allow restaurants to sell alcoholic beverages as part of take-home meals. (1:30 p.m., Senate chamber, the Capitol.)