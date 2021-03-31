Transgender athlete restrictions move forward

“You can’t make the facts move for someone. I can stand out here in the garage all day, convinced that I am an automobile. But, it doesn’t make me an automobile. At the end of the day, it gives me a very confused life,” Baxley, a former head of the state Christian Coalition, said. “I have a lot of granddaughters, and I don’t want to see some big male who thinks he is a woman or who is convinced he is a woman knocking her down on the ground. It’s not a matter of just capacity, that is dangerous.”