SCAM ALERT: Health department warns of vaccination scams

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Department of Health and Sarasota County are aware of a vaccination scam that is circulating throughout the state.
The DOH in Sarasota will never ask you to pay or confirm financial information to get a COVID-19 vaccine. Additionally, the DOH and Sarasota County are not conducting phone or email surveys regarding vaccine clinics or operations at this time.
The only way individuals can give feedback about vaccinations is by scanning the QR code inside the first-dose vaccine clinic at Sarasota Square Mall.
The DOH is warning that if you receive a phone call or email asking for feedback on vaccination operations you should take caution.
DOH sends emails for vaccine appointment notices. Confirmations will come from DOHcovid19vaccine@scgov.net and will always have a DOH logo-header. Any text alerts from DOH will come from the number 888-777 and any phone call will come from 941-861-8297.
